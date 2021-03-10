Since lockdown, I’ve made it my mission to stop taking our city’s live performances for granted. I’ve seen theatre in the streets, up-and-comers at Eyegum, entrancing synthonies, and more sweaty moshpits than I’m comfortable with. It’s been a wild ride.

And now the Fringe Festival is upon us!

In Wellington, fringe is a term we actively embrace. It’s the outer-edge, the new perspective, a space for communities historically marginalised. An adaption of the Edinburgh original, the New Zealand Fringe Festival has been a launching pad to creatives of all backgrounds since its inception in 1990.

This year’s festival will squeeze over 150 performances into any available crevice with a spotlight.

With such a vast selection to choose from, I’ve assembled a small assortment of my most anticipated shows. I’ve curated them by finding the perfect friend I’ll be taking along for each one.

Celestial Nobodies BATS, 14–18 March I’ll be taking: My friend who won’t stop asking for my exact time of birth An educational fusion of theatre and science, Celestial Nobodies puts the telescope over a polylogue of universal experiences. If you’ve never seen the word polylogue before, imagine a zoom call where people actually talk after one another. What a concept.



All your favourite planets (including Pluto) are here to tell their tale. Saturn is taking personality quizzes, Mercury is emailing the universe for some time off from planetary responsibilities, and Mars is likely talking about a fight they got into outside Estab last weekend.



Whether they’re a Pisces on The Pattern, or a Cancer committed to Co – Star, get your cosmic colleague on board and off my back (oh my god okay I’ll text my mum and see if she knows what the exact time was).

The Balancing Act Te Auaha, 18–20 March I’ll be taking: My theatre friend whose Spotify Wrapped just said “the Wolverine in a circus tent album” Covering for a cast mate is no easy task; masking their absence in a two-person show is nigh-on impossible. Regardless, Jair Ramirez is determined to find his “missing” partner, and is keeping the audience more than occupied with his thrilling circus stunts. I used to hate the circus. It seemed loud, claustrophobic, and terrifying. However, Shortland Street used to give me nightmares, so my bar for terror was admittedly low. I’ll be returning to the circus world with The Balancing Act, reassured by my theatre friend that circuses are magical and do not feature any Chris Warners.

The Lee Letter Circa, 13 March I’ll be taking: My POLSCI friend who also loves some piping hot tea Michael Joseph Savage wasn’t just Aotearoa’s first “rockstar” Prime Minister; he was likely our first closeted gay Prime Minister. The Lee Letter follows the fatal power struggle between Savage and his mortal rival MP John A Lee that eventually destroyed both their careers. Sign me up.



The “Lee affair” is the parliamentary equivalent of the juiciest episode of The West Wing you’ve ever seen. Catch me at this show as the MJ Popcorn GIF.

Love and Plastic Roses Te Auaha, 9–13 March I’ll be taking: My single friend who gets their music recommendations from Bumble profiles Love and Plastic Roses follows one character’s increasingly desperate attempts to find love.



As the victim, and at times partial blame holder, of some awful dates in my life, the idea of watching someone else ride that roller coaster sounds oddly cathartic. Watching it with someone else sounds almost as satisfying as eavesdropping the first date on the table next to you.