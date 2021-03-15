In 2014 Clarke travelled through Germany with a list of pre-planned locations in mind. In Pursuit of the Object, at a Proper Distance (2014) is a series of beautiful photographs of ethereal cloud like forms billowing from industrial chimneys or smokestacks. In Clarke’s words they are “a series of isolated encounters between the by-product of industry and nature, between steam and cloud, land and sky.” While the photographs conjure recollections of Constable’s cloud studies, unlike those depicted in the nineteenth century paintings, these clouds are man-made. This realization undercuts the beauty of these images, relocating them in a realm Clarke likes to describe as “deliciously scary.” These photographs are a record of an unconventional road trip, tracing Clarke’s movements through the landscape as she pursues her chosen subject, albeit at a proper distance.

Other works emerge from engagement with Clarke’s immediate surroundings. As she walks or cycles through the familiar streets of her neighbourhood of Kreuzberg, she documents everyday sites and subjects. “I am indebted to the work of Bernd and Hiller Becher, the German photographer-duo who dedicated their practice to creating typologies of functional architecture,” says Clarke. “I always used to think I had to travel in order to find that which is worthy of photographic documentation.But what happens when you exoticise the objects and places that you encounter on a daily basis? That’s what excites me at the moment.”

Clarke was recently awarded Best Series at the Renaissance Photography Awards in London for Scenic Potential (2015), in which she transformed muddy Berlin building sites into monumental landscapes. One could be forgiven for thinking that these images depict some remote part of New Zealand. It’s as if we are looking at two places at once; one landscape transposed onto another. Here, in these miraculous mountain ranges made from small mounds of dirt and rubble, Aotearoa and Deutschland are present simultaneously in the imagination.

While on an Auckland Council artist residency at Waitawa Regional Park, Clarke worked exclusively with analogue photography and set up a small darkroom in a disused bunk-room in the small bach that was her temporary home. She learned about the particular history of the area and documented the marks it had left on the landscape in a series of black and white images permeated with a sense of desolation and disquiet. At Waitawa she saw evidence of early Māori occupation in the traces of terraces and defensive ditches of Pawhetau Pa, one of Auckland’s most significant pa sites. She saw the damage left behind from a hole blown, many years ago, through the pa to provide access between the wharf and a nearby explosives factory. And looking out across the water, from the north-facing slopes of the park, she saw Kāramuramu Island, home to one of the longest-running quarries in the Auckland region and known for its rare, reddish-brown mudstone.