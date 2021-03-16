Over the decades, the house and property evolved. Blocks of land were sold to Chinese market gardeners, and one of the owners added a top storey to the homestead in the 1960s. When the house came up for sale seven years ago, Sarah was desperate to buy it. “I needed a new focus. I thought, ‘that is a place I would love.’ It was perfect timing.”

Now Sarah and Richard’s second home, the rambling, expansive property which runs all the way down to the Otaki River is their weekend retreat from Wellington.

Sarah worked with an arborist for three weeks to remove gums and pine trees. “Everything was throttling everything else.” She planted Psyche roses and “let them go mad. I want them to grow up into the trees.”

They turned paddocks into lawns and a rambling garden. While Sarah has spent her career designing gardens professionally, she wanted a natural, organic garden in Te Horo. “Richard would have loved a plan but I don’t want any plan. I’d love to turn it into a wild nature reserve.”

On the south side, she has created a wilderness paddock bursting with fruit trees. Her lemon and lime trees are usually laden with fruit. Richard has made award-winning apricot jam from the apricot tree. “I’m only inspired by organic and wild. As a society, we are too tidy. Everything is too perfect.”

Farming and Otaki is in Sarah and Richard’s blood. Richard’s family farmed one of the first dairy farms in the Otaki area, and his grandfather drowned in the rivermouth.

Sarah grew up on a farm at Lake Okareka, near Rotorua. “My father who was English gave me a love of trees and bush. I wanted to farm our farm growing up, but I wasn’t allowed because my brother was meant to take over. Then he didn’t want to be a farmer and I still wasn’t allowed to.”