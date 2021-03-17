Our business is creativity. We produce two iconic New Zealand publications and with great things in the pipeline, we need someone to help design what we love creating.

Designer

Day-to-day, you’ll be taking care of our clients and their design requirements. At times you’ll be assisting with the design and production of our publications. Occasionally you’ll be creating marketing and brand collateral.

This position is for the ultimate all-rounder. You’ll have a strong graphic design base with a sprinkling of other skills like photography, illustration or writing. The more you can bring to the role, the more you’ll get out of it.

Hours are flexible – anywhere from 10 hours to 40 a week.

As our designer, you’ll be the consummate Wellingtonian. You’ll know the best places to eat, drink, play and adventure – you’ll love this city as much as we do.

We pride ourselves on people, creativity and content. For the right person, this job is the best of all those things.

More specifically, you’ll have:

• Indesign, Photoshop and illustrator down

• loads of print and pre-press experience

• innovative and creative ideas

• some experience as a graphic designer, or a similar role

• natural self-confidence with a ton of initiative

• excellent communication and listening skills

• organisation, great time-management and pragmatism

• a level-head in the face of stress and deadlines

• a current full drivers licence

• a kick-arse portfolio.

And some of these things wouldn’t hurt either:

• photography

• illustration

• videography

• web design and HTML knowledge

• styling

• building and construction

• journalism/copy-writing or writing

• social media

• a basic knowledge of te reo

• a strong personal network.

We can offer you:

• a warm work environment with fun and friendly people

• products you’ll be proud to design

• flexibility.

If you’re up to the challenge, apply below.

Please note that all applicants must either

be a NZ Resident of have a valid NZ Work Visa.

Applications close at noon, March 31