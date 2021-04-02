In 2017, when Capital first looked at “stuck home syndrome” (people squeezed out of rentals and home-ownership, and others unable to find a roof over their head thanks to lack of social housing), then deputy mayor Paul Eagle declared that Wellington was “not in an Auckland-style crisis, but we are staring down the barrel of one”.



House prices in Wellington had risen 20%, with the median price around $530,000. The city was short 3,590 houses.

Three years on, what is the housing situation for Wellingtonians now, and what progress has been made?

The data in this story was correct at the time it was first published (December 2020). Since then a number of new measures have been announced by the government, but the numbers continue to get worse. For example, the average asking price in the Wellington region has risen from $709,350 in December 2020 to $793,700 as of March 2021.

Consider this a snapshot from the end of 2020, and perhaps we’ll be back with a “Stuck home syndrome revisited revisited” soon.