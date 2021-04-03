The images often depict the outskirts of cities, remote towns, and arid landscapes (camels in a United Arab Emirates desert, a mobile home in Kyrgyzstan) with the sky and/or foreground often prominent as negative space. “Oddly enough, given my agoraphobia, I’m drawn to open spaces. I like vivid architecture, bright light, and pastel colours, which suit Instagram.” With their stark aesthetic and otherworldly feel, her images convey both isolation and hope. People are peripheral, if there at all – Google’s privacy protocol means recognisable faces are blurred). “I do hardly any editing. I decided not to go down the Photoshop route at all. One day I might link to the actual locations [on Google Street View] and I don’t want them looking completely different.”

Kenny absolutely considers her work art. “It’s blurring the lines of what photography is, for sure. Some people think I’m just a curator, but it’s different from curation because, like a photographer, I’m considering different elements: the subject matter, good lighting, composition. Everyone would do this differently.” She had never made or studied art, but had worked in the film industry. “One of my main jobs was helping directors put together visual mood boards which entailed looking at lots of typography. That helped me figure out the style I like.”

Kenny, who smiles even while talking about painful things, has experienced severe anxiety for more than 20 years. “Back then, no one really talked about it.” Initially, she didn’t know what her panic attacks were. “I thought I was dying, and the doctor put it down to something I’d eaten.” Symptoms included a racing heart, shortness of breath, feeling faint, even feeling her feet had left the floor. “You start fearing having an attack. Then you stop going to places where you might have an attack.”