By popular demand, BurgerFuel is bringing back a burger that looks, cooks, smells and tastes like 100% pure beef, but is made entirely of plants. Beyond Beleaf is back.

Served as a mini-sized burger, the Beyond Beleaf contains all the delicious ingredients you’d expect to find in a gourmet BurgerFuel cheeseburger – and it tastes so close to the real thing it’s hard to believe it’s 100% vegan. Experience the extraordinary with the Beyond Burger patty, vegan provolone cheese, vegan aioli, salad, relish and BurgerFuels delicious mini artisan buns.

The Beyond Burger Patty is created by the leading innovator in the alternative protein sector, Beyond Meat and is the world’s first plant-based burger that looks, cooks, and tastes like a fresh beef burger. Free from gluten, soy and GMOs, it is 100% vegan, high in iron and protein, and made from all-natural ingredients – the colouring comes from beetroot! The primary source of protein in the Beyond Burger patty comes from peas, and the protein content of the patty is a filling 20g per serving. Production of the Beyond Burger patty uses less of the earth’s resources (like water and land) and produces fewer greenhouse gasses.

For humanity and beyond, this is a burger for everyone. BurgerFuel wholeheartedly encourages you to step outside your comfort zone, within your comfort zone. Beyond Beleaf is available nationwide, in all BurgerFuel stores, from April 6th. For a limited time only and while stocks last.