In the 90s the Chatham Islands became part of the Rongotai electorate, making it the most remote region of Wellington (or at least that’s what we’re claiming).

Called Rēkohu by indigenous Moriori people, the islands were rediscovered and renamed in 1791 by the crew of British naval ship HMS Chatham.

Home to 663 residents, the economy of the Chathams relies largely on conservation, farming, fishing (see page 78 for a Chatham blue cod recipe), and tourism.

While the rest of the country has been struggling with tourism numbers, the islands have seen an increase – it’s no surprise that with overseas travel off the cards, we are visiting in droves.

In the first instalment of our Rēkohu series, Chathams-born photographer Robbie Lanauze takes us on a photographic tour of New Zealand’s easternmost islands and the first to see the sun.