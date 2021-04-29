Many artists and creatives have lived in the house. “When I first came here to visit artist friend Stephen Templer I thought, ‘I’d love to live here one day’. He had lots of friends come and go and there was a long stream of artist friends renting here over about a decade. Eventually I got a spot and moved into the small room, then worked my way up to having a room that I could fit into with a grand piano, although I’ve still got heaps of giant things that don’t fit in.”

Fraser’s influence is apparent on the walls, in the form of posters for gigs she has played at over the years, and promos for events in the valley, such as the Aro Fair, and the infamous Aro Olympics.

She lives with two flatmates – an electrician from Denmark, and a chef – and her piano-playing dog. They have been sharing the house for about a year. Hannah says they get along well, hanging out around the fire, sharing meals and yarns and entertaining friends. The surrounding area provides pine cones and waste wood to burn in the original brick fireplace, and sometimes friends who pop in for the craic will bring a log.

The neighbours are “artists, writers, scientists, musicians, lots of self-employed people with interesting jobs like a colours consultant, and there’s a great community feel.” Fraser moved from Mt.Victoria to Aro Valley– “all the bohemians live here now” – and finds it a “lively, friendly community.” Favourite local haunts are Aro Bake and Garage Project’s Tap Room.

Fraser teaches piano to some of the local kids, and the house is always filled with music. She always has a craft activity on the go – creating her jewellery range, Honey Bee Creations, leather purses, or repurposing clothes.

It wasn’t necessarily the plan to get a grand piano, but Fraser saw the six footer on Trade Me and fell in love. It came from Marlborough Boys High School, where they needed something louder (think a thousand boys’ voices), and more transportable.

But getting a grand piano from the South Island to Aro Valley and up those 51 steps was not easy. Rough weather and cancelled crossings meant a repeat trip to bring the instrument back on the ferry. Then professional piano movers, four of them, had to get it up to the house: “It was hard to watch – a bit bracing!” The piano, which features a hidden drinks cabinet, dates from 1910, the same era as the house. “Meant to be.”