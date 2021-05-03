Best of Wellington: Food nominees

From burger to barista, best food is about every corner of the capital’s bubbly food scene.
Check out who some of the envious edibles are this year.  

Best pizza
Best burger
Best fish & chips
Best barista
Best coffee
Best bakery

Best café
Best sweet treats
Best Asian
Best cheap eat
Best Mexican

Best artisan food & drink
Best restaurant
Best fine dining
Best brewery
Best bar

Currizza

You’ve tried curry, you’ve tried pizza. Now try Currizza, the spice on a slice you never knew you needed! Serving our famous curry-pizza combo from the Basin. Delivery available.

Pizza Pomodoro

Pizza Pomodoro is a family run pizzeria since September 2000. At Pizza Pomodoro we pride ourselves on delivering you the “original” pizza experience. Neapolitan Style Pizza. Buon Appetito!

BurgerFuel

BurgerFuel has a wide-ranging menu featuring 100% pure grass fed NZ beef, grilled free range chicken, vegetarian & vegan options. Delivering the ultimate experience in gourmet burgers in NZ since ‘95.

Gorilla Burger

At Gorilla Burger we’re all about messily delicious burgers served with a side of genuine Kiwi personality. Catering for Vegan, Gluten Free, Vegetarian & Dairy Free, we’ve got it all!

The Chippery

Our fish, craft beer batter and hand cut agria chips all locally sourced. We source fish from local and other NZ fisheries to ensure quality and variety year round.

Wellington Seamarket

We use only the freshest fish caught from our own boats! Customers can choose their own fish from the window and our chips are always golden crunchy.

Lauren – Emporio Coffee

Tats, chats and a mean espresso are served with an infectious Mancunian accent by Emporio’s talented barista, Lauren Hadfield-Pilcher. Lauren also enthusiastically shares her skills as Emporio’s barista trainer.

Willy – Swimsuit Coffee

Willy, quite potentially, has the silkiest milk in town. Along with pulling some of the finest coffee shots we’ve seen, Willy also provides you with something special, a unique experience.

Caffe L’affare

Caffe L’affare, the home and capital of great coffee ever since 1990. Expertly roasted and brewed – all of 31 years in the making. Relished by New Zealanders far and wide.

Emporio Coffee

One of the original Wellington coffee roasters, Emporio has been creating exceptional coffee for over 20 years, embracing the latest technology while holding onto the principles of great espresso!

Good Fortune Coffee Co.

Fantastic little coffee roasters big on making a difference. 100% Fairtrade 100% Organic and Living Wage employers.

Arobake

Wellington’s iconic bakery! Famous for our Lemon Sour Cake, Sunflower Rye Sourdough and Rhubarb & Custard Tart. We’ve been delivering consistent quality product and service since 1989.

Shelly Bay Baker

Sam Forbes is a bread head and his quest is to produce the tastiest, healthiest bread. He does this by milling NZ grain to produce flavourful and nutritional sourdough bread.

Miss Fortune’s

Come and visit us! We have a wide range of amazing counter food and delicious Good Fortune Coffee.

Ripe Coffee – Hauora

Ripe Coffee are nice guys bringing nice coffee to the hub of health. Their Ministry of Health café, Hauora, serves single-origin and batch brew coffee alongside fresh smoothies and cabinet food.

Seashore Cabaret

Amazing cafe in Petone. Living wage employer serving fine food and the best organic and fairtrade good fortune coffee! Experience this eclectic cafe. A feast for the eyes and tastebuds!

Crêpes A Go Go

Sweet treats galore! Since 2006, we’ve prided ourselves on our home-made Crêpes, and the 15 different variations and toppings our customers love. Find us on Manners and try for yourself.

Home Baked

Home Baked delivers delicious home-style baking to your door. We hope it brings up fond memories and reasons to keep sharing your favourite sweet treats over stories and a cuppa.

Tea Project

Simple, organic and packed with deliciously fresh ingredients, Tea Project is on a mission to make the healthiest bubble tea in town! Try it yourself at our Cuba Street store.

Hot Sauce

An ideal spot for vibrant evening dining or a cheeky nightcap…or three. Hot Sauce offers mouth-watering traditional Singaporean, Japanese, Korean and Thai flavours with a contemporary twist and electric vibe.

Little Penang

From Penang, Malaysia to Wellington, our mission is to share our heritage and culture through authentic Nyonya and Street food. Our accolades speak for themselves.

Monsoon Poon

Since 2001, Monsoon Poon has been spicing up the lives of Wellingtonians and visitors alike with favourite dishes from Thailand, Malaysia, India, China and Indonesia.

Mr Go’s

A happy mix of East meets West,
Mr Go’s serves quality, quick and tasty Pan-Asian. Open seven days
on Taranaki Street.

Saigon Van Grill Bar

Proud to serve dishes from southern Vietnam, please sample many dishes and share them with friends & family. Good times are what we are here for.

Hideout

Hideout provides delectable, authentic Asian cuisine at an affordable price. The best bang for your buck in the city! Daily deals, excellent service and cheerful atmosphere; Hideout is a must-try.

Mr Go’s

From $7 bao specials to sharing plates at $4-22, Mr Go’s gives you bang for your buck. It’s a quality, quick and tasty taste of Asia, every day on Taranaki Street.

Winner Winner

The inclusive, all-day local chicken shop where everyone is welcome. Family-style dining with hearty dishes made for sharing; making it an affordable, tasty choice for lunch, dinner and the in-between.

Viva Mexico Petone

For a Mexican fiesta, you can’t go past Viva Mexico, the real authentic Mexican Restaurant in Wellington! Recipes and salsas, brought over from Mexican kitchens, showcase Mexico’s many regional flavours.

Apostle Hot Sauce

A unique range of small batch sauces handmade in Paekākāriki. Apostle has used locally grown chillies and perfectly balanced spices to craft deep, complex sauces that beautifully complement any meal.

Baron Hasselhoff’s

Best known for their Rosemary Sea Salt Caramel and epic stories of taste adventures. Artisan chocolatier Baron Hasselhoff’s always brings the mouth party. Located in sweet little Berhampore.

Honest

A delicate infusion of six botanicals, notes of citrus are balanced by a hint of vanilla from the tonka beans. Tones of ginger, cinnamon and, nutmeg create a warmth throughout.

House of Dumplings

Handmade dumplings using only natural and ethically sourced ingredients. Great selections of NZ free-range meat and vegan flavours. Find us hiding in the freezer at your local supermarkets.

BambuchiSan

Pop in for dinner and grab a table in the cosy dining room or on the gorgeous outdoor patio. Enjoy friendly, welcoming service, fantastic drinks and mouthwatering food.

El Matador

Serving the tastiest tapas and best woodfired steaks since 2012, El Matador features an Argentinian parrilla, open kitchen, sheltered courtyard, superb service and great vibe – fantástico
for any occasion!

Oli & Mi Kitchen

Cook with passion, season with soul, that’s our mantra at Oli & Mi kitchen. Served by our highly skilled team, modern fusion at its best dining awaits you in Petone.

Ombra

Serving simple rustic Italian fare, Ombra is where Cuba Street meets the streets of Venice. Ombra’s menu features Italian sharing plates and is open seven days.

Artisan at Bolton Hotel

Nestled within Wellington’s Bolton Hotel, Artisan offers sophisticated comfort, seasonal flavours and authentic kiwi cuisine from Executive Chef MacLean Fraser. The menu encapsulates his ethos of ‘honest ingredients, classically refined’.

Hippopotamus

From quirky themed high teas to degustation dinners, Hippopotamus serves French-inspired fare featuring local producers, plus plenty of theatrics and all the ‘ooh la la’ you can handle.

Double Vision Brewing

Double Vision Brewing is Made in Miramar. We spend our waking hours creating the kind of damn fine beer that delivers mouth parties.

Mean Doses

Bringing you a rotating line up of small batch, fresh, local beer, crafted at our Tory St brewery by Dean. Our beer is mean but we’re not!

Choice Bros Ghuznee St

Choice Bros Ghuznee Street is located in the heart of Wellington. A vibrant alleyway hideout perfect for those hot summer days and cold winter nights.

Little Sprig

The first Little Sprig. Set a stone’s throw from the beach, Little Sprig Seatoun is the perfect mix of cosy atmosphere, award winning beer and great food.

Sprig & Fern Berhampore

Bringing award winning NZ brewed craft beer, cider and delicious food to Berhampore.

Sprig & Fern Petone

Petone’s craft beer paradise. Set in the historic Raynor & Woodward hardware store building. Comfortable, friendly, and with a great calendar of events, there is something for everyone!

Sprig & Fern Tawa

Bringing great NZ brewed beer, cider and pub food to Tawa. A great place to catch up with friends for lunch, a beer after work or weekends!

Sprig & Fern Tinakori

Purveyor of award winning craft beers and a community base for regulars and newcomers alike. Warm and welcoming with that feel of a proper local craft beer Tavern.

Social

