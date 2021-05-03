Our designers love what they do. In your home or ours, we work with you, combining your ideas with our expertise to create truly beautiful homes, designed perfectly for you.

This treasured Wellington institution offers unique pieces boasting premium craftsmanship. Treasured gifts from Cranfields have marked many occasions and are enjoyed in untold homes around the globe.

ORA is a locally owned gallery offering a diverse range of contemporary New Zealand Art + Design. Pop in to view exceptional paintings, sculpture, glass, ceramics, jewellery, pounamu and gifts.

Fine fabrics, haberdashery and yarns curated to delight, inspire and bring joy. Quality, natural, independent products from NZ and worldwide, presented in the delightful inspiring Greytown store or online.

Created entirely by Ellen Giggenbach, her retail store Ellen G is filled with her distinctively colourful New Zealand inspired prints, cushions, homewares, clothing, paper crafts and lovingly hand made gifts.

Our store features a wonderful selection of quality yarns, dress fabrics, sewing machines, haberdashery and classes. Our expert, friendly staff are here to help you make the right choices for your next craft project.

Our huge range of books will encourage children to laugh – and sometimes cry, discover amazing facts, unleash their creativity and be transported into magical worlds.

In a building that once housed Greytown Library, Mrs Blackwell’s Bookshop feels like stepping back in time. Curious minds and romantic souls will enjoy our carefully curated selections.

Good Books is a small independent bookshop in Te Aro. We’re proud to be NZ’s first Living Wage-accredited bookshop, with a select and inclusive range of books for all ages.

Bringing you everyday luxury and simple sophistication, visit Eugenie and team at the JH Wellington boutique for outstanding service and styling advice, beautiful statement prints, knitwear, and timeless wardrobe essentials.

Goodness is a Wellington fashion institution, with two uniquely curated boutiques showcasing emerging and established designers from New Zealand and afar. Visit us in Wellington CBD, Petone or online.

GAG is an independent, multi-brand fashion, streetwear and sneaker store. We bring together the best local and international brands from around the globe. Good S**t ~ Exceptional service.

Nature Baby Nature Baby works to create a world that nurtures you, your baby, and nature; providing products that are as soft on little one’s skin as they are on the planet. Website

Style on Jackson Rebels against fast fashion. We love what we do & sharing it with you! Our boutique sells pre-loved designer clothing handpicked for quality and style. On Jackson Street since 1996. Website