Retail & experience is about the stores we’ve lost hours in, the extra mile artisans, and the memory-making activities. Put your best coat on, and check out some of the nominees.
Cranfields
This treasured Wellington institution offers unique pieces boasting
premium craftsmanship. Treasured gifts from Cranfields have marked many occasions and are enjoyed
in untold homes around the globe.
McKenzie & Willis
Our designers love what they do. In your home or ours, we work with you, combining your ideas with our expertise to create truly beautiful homes, designed perfectly for you.
South Coast Collective
Aro Valley’s SCC is a shop focused on sustainable homewares with style. Find organic textiles, custom soft furnishings, pottery, baking dishes, fermenting pots, bird feeders, zero waste, stationery & gifts.
Ellen G
Created entirely by Ellen Giggenbach, her retail store Ellen G is filled with her distinctively colourful New Zealand inspired prints, cushions, homewares, clothing, paper crafts and lovingly hand made gifts.
Miss Maude
Fine fabrics, haberdashery and yarns curated to delight, inspire and bring joy. Quality, natural, independent products from NZ and worldwide, presented in the delightful inspiring Greytown store or online.
ORA Gallery
ORA is a locally owned gallery offering a diverse range of contemporary New Zealand Art + Design. Pop in to view exceptional paintings, sculpture, glass, ceramics, jewellery, pounamu and gifts.
Wellington Sewing Centre
Our store features a wonderful selection of quality yarns, dress fabrics, sewing machines, haberdashery and classes. Our expert, friendly staff are here to help you make the right choices for your next craft project.
Good Books
Good Books is a small independent bookshop in Te Aro. We’re proud to be NZ’s first Living Wage-accredited bookshop, with a select and inclusive range of books for all ages.
Mrs Blackwell’s Village Bookshop
In a building that once housed Greytown Library, Mrs Blackwell’s Bookshop feels like stepping back in time. Curious minds and romantic souls will enjoy our carefully curated selections.
The Children’s Bookshop
Our huge range of books will encourage children to laugh – and sometimes cry, discover amazing facts, unleash their creativity and be transported into magical worlds.
Good As Gold
GAG is an independent, multi-brand fashion, streetwear and sneaker store. We bring together the best local and international brands from around the globe. Good S**t ~ Exceptional service.
Goodness
Goodness is a Wellington fashion institution, with two uniquely curated boutiques showcasing emerging and established designers from New
Zealand and afar. Visit us in Wellington CBD, Petone or online.
Juliette Hogan
Bringing you everyday luxury and simple sophistication, visit Eugenie and team at the JH Wellington boutique for outstanding service and styling advice, beautiful statement prints, knitwear, and timeless wardrobe essentials.
Nature Baby
Nature Baby works to create a world that nurtures you, your baby, and nature; providing products that are as soft on little one’s skin as they are on the planet.
Style on Jackson
Rebels against fast fashion. We love what we do & sharing it with you! Our boutique sells pre-loved designer clothing handpicked for quality and style. On Jackson Street since 1996.
Superette
As a leading multi-brand retailer spanning across fashion and lifestyle, Superette remains unique in
its identity, customer service and
as a space to discover the best of
the best.
The Makers Jewellery
The Makers is a bustling jewellery workshop and gallery showcasing the best selection of contemporary jewellery made by New Zealand Jewellers. Find one-of-a-kind, handmade, edgy jewellery online or instore. Ring by NSJ.
Untouched World
We create thoughtfully made, sustainable lifestyle clothing that doesn’t compromise on comfort and style, and gives back in a bunch of ways to make our world a happier, healthier place.
Gubbs
Renowned since 1946 for comfortable, stylish, quality women’s footwear and robust children’s shoes at the fairest prices in town! See our new boutique range of Josef Seibel footwear for men.
I Love Paris
An iconic Wellington shoe boutique which stocks an eclectic collection of footwear from the word’s most exciting designers, located in the beautiful Old bank Arcade in Lambton Quay.
Lazulé
One of Wellington’s longest standing stores, heading into our 28th year! We offer a huge selection of gorgeous Sterling Silver jewellery from New Zealand, and all corners of the globe!
Floriade
Floriade is a boutique Wellington florist specialising in unique fresh and dried floral arrangements. We are a family-owned and operated business that’s passionate about designing with flowers.
Flowers Manuela
We love flowers! We offer quality and interesting blooms and provide a personalised service in a warm, inviting and quirky haven. Proud supporters of local and nationwide growers since 1998.
The Flower Studio
The best little hidden treasure found on Bay Road, Kilbirnie. A beautiful selection of NZ grown flowers, stunning range of house plants, and gifts.
Anytime Fitness Kent Terrace
Many people struggle with regular exercise. At Anytime Fitness Kent Terrace, alongside 24/7 convenience, we take the time to provide the guidance and genuine care needed to ‘make healthy happen!’
Wellington Apothecary
Rituals for daily self care – Herbal teas, tonics and skincare, made fresh, by hand in small batches at our Cuba Street store with the finest natural and organic ingredients.
Cuba St Social
A master barber with experience
in Aotearoa and NYC, Wayne
Newman’s ‘straight up’ nature is
why Cuba St Social feels like home. Find him cutting amongst friends and passer-by’s down Left Bank.
Old St Paul’s
Old St Paul’s in Pipitea is an iconic Wellington attraction – illuminated by glowing stained glass and rich in history. Make sure you vote for this treasured 154-year-old Gothic Revival masterpiece!