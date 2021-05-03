Even the most productive women can be plagued with self-doubt, perfectionism and procrastination.

The aim of Natalie Sisson’s new book, Suck It Up, Princess, is to help women develop the right mindset and strategies to overcome this. Suck It Up, Princess teaches women to identify inner skills and talents, utilise life experiences, tap into hidden potential, and leverage their unique selves to create the life they truly want to live.

“I wrote this book because I’ve been there too,’ says Natalie. “You’ll learn, as I have, where you need to forge ahead and ‘just do it’ and when you need to slow down and show yourself some true compassion!”

Read our Q&A with Natalie here.

We have a copy of Suck it up, Princess to giveaway. Enter your details below to be in to win.

Competition closes and winner will be contacted on Monday 10 May.