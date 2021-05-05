WIN: On We Go

CultureMatters
·1 min read

On We Go is a collaboration between an artist and a poet that speaks to the “perils facing the natural world”

Catherine Bagnall and L Jane Sayle are Wellingtonians and long time friends. Catherine is an artist and also teaches at Massey University’s College of Creative Arts. Jane is a poet, art writer, and a lecturer in art and design history.

Together they’ve created On We Go, a collection of poems and watercolour paintings which explore the natural world, landscapes, childhood memories and climate change.

Read our Q&A with Catherine and Jane here.

We have two copies of On We Go to giveaway. Enter your details below to be in to win.

* indicates required

Competition closes and winner will be contacted on May 12

Social

Sign up to our newsletter