On We Go is a collaboration between an artist and a poet that speaks to the “perils facing the natural world”

Catherine Bagnall and L Jane Sayle are Wellingtonians and long time friends. Catherine is an artist and also teaches at Massey University’s College of Creative Arts. Jane is a poet, art writer, and a lecturer in art and design history.

Together they’ve created On We Go, a collection of poems and watercolour paintings which explore the natural world, landscapes, childhood memories and climate change.

Read our Q&A with Catherine and Jane here.

