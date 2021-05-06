Sarah Smith &

Noah-Lee Smith

Aged 23 & 7

Living in Paramata

“I was sixteen and a half when Noah-Lee was born. You think you’re invincible. You think, ‘it’ll never happen to me’, and then boom! I still have a couple of my friends from before; my two best friends, but I did lose a couple. They stopped inviting me to things. Then I moved to HHT and made all these new friends. I didn’t want to go to the school at first – I thought, ‘I don’t want to go to school with a bunch of teen Mums.’ It hadn’t hit me yet. Then once I got there it was really cool. We’ve all got something to talk about, and they’re really accepting so we made new friends really fast.

When school finished I got some grants and scholarships for study so I did a Certificate in Youth Work and got Student of the Year for it. Then the tutor told me I should go do the Bachelor of Social Work. I was like, ‘No I can’t do that, that’s level 7.’ But I graduated in March, and I just got a job as the youth work tutor. If I didn’t have Noah-Lee I’d probably be working somewhere like Glassons… retail or cafe work. But I’ve got someone to look after. I don’t want to have to rely on anyone else, so I had to do something that was going to earn money. And I like helping people.

I always have to have a goal now. I’m saving for a nice car, then it’ll be a house. I’ve always wanted to own a house because we’ve always lived in rental properties and I’ve moved house probably 40 times. In the last year we’ve moved three times, and Noah-Lee finds it hard. He gets unsettled and it was affecting his school, but he’s doing all right now.

Noah-Lee’s pretty smart. He’s addicted to Lego and computers and he doesn’t really like going outside, but we went camping last summer and he was all, ‘Oh this is so awesome!’ We got to one of the days where someone had to go into town to get some more food, and he said, ‘No no no, I don’t want to go’. All the other kids went but he said, ’I wanna stay here next to the river.’ He loved it. My mum was with me when I found out and she said, ‘We’re going to make it work and everything’s going to be ok’. But if I went and got pregnant now she’d probably kill me. She’d be like, ‘What are you doing? You finally got everything sorted!’”