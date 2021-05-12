Paving the way

Sue: I think there were only about two women in parliament in 1970. [At school] I was being taught to become an educated wife… We weren’t expected to have careers, to aspire, to have choices, to think about going into politics. So I very much hope that our generation of women paved the way for these new young woman to just go into any career, including politics.

Nicola: I was born in 1981, so absolutely, a lot of hard work had been done by many women before then. I often think about the sacrifice my mum made for me. She stayed at home to be my mother… and today I’m able to balance work and family and pursue my career, so just in a generation a lot’s changed.

Parliament culture

When Sue Kedgley was sworn in to parliament in 1999 around 30% of New Zealand MPs were women. While this number was a vast improvement on previous years, it would refuse to budge for the next twenty.

Since the 2017 general election a wave of women has entered parliament, boosting the proportion of female MPs to 40%, the highest in New Zealand’s history. Nicola Willis is one of them.

Sue: When I first went into parliament there were the alpha males and the bullies… It’s not what I’d call a sort of welcoming, nurturing environment. Parliament was a men’s club. All the rules evolved to suit men. So it’s great to see young women like yourself [Nicola] and Jacinda, bringing children into the house and starting to break down that whole culture.

Nicola: I’ve found parliament to be an incredibly welcoming place because of the sense of team. I walked into a caucus of 55 people, now 56, and they all wanted me to succeed. That’s how it appeared to me. And in many ways it’s one of the least sexist organisations you could work in because the rules are so clear, the hierarchy is so transparent and you are really competing on your merits. And so I found that not to be a barrier.

Sue: Certainly, I felt incredibly supported within my Green party. And I agree with Nicola because… they become like your family, and you live or die by that team… But the general parliament, the wider parliament, I’ve found to be very male-dominated and much in need of change.

In her valedictory speech in 2011, Sue Kedgley called attention to a ‘polarised and confrontational’ parliament culture akin to ‘trench warfare’, which she saw as counterproductive to the running of an effective democracy. Kedgley referred to a group of 14-year-old students who, having observed question time in 2002, wrote a report about the mocking, interrupting and lack of respect they had seen.

Sue: They said, if we did this in a classroom, we’d be thrown out of school and yet this is held up as a model.

Nicola: I must say that does keep me pretty honest in parliament. I often think to myself what would I do if my kids were watching now? Is this behaviour that I want them to see? I think you can argue a point that is principled, and you can argue it very strongly and disagree, while still respecting another individual’s right to have a different point of view.

Melody: The comment about trench warfare reminded me of Twitter and the internet generally. It feels like there’s a growing divide between people who are unwilling to see the humanity in each other.

Sue: America seems to be absolutely divided down the middle, you can almost imagine civil war. There doesn’t seem to be an ability to listen, to have conversations. I’d like to think that in New Zealand we could get beyond that because it really is quite frightening.

Nicola: I think MMP saves us from that to an extent. In the US political system there’s the gerrymandering of the different seats and the polarisation of Republican versus Democrat, but in New Zealand because of MMP the parties need to be willing to work with each other. And we’re all in a fight for the centre – people aren’t necessarily politically aligned one way or the other, they’ll switch depending on what they think a party will deliver for them in their everyday life. And so it pays for all politicians to be respectful.