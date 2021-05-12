Sue Kedgley’s autobiography, Fifty Years a Feminist is out this month.

Kedgley tracks the development of feminism over the last five decades and its intersection with her life, describing how she went from debutante to stroppy activist, journalist, safe-food activist, and Green politician.

Check out Sue, in conversation with Melody Thomas and Nicolas Willis, here.

Fifty Years a Feminist launches in Wellington at Unity Books on 18 May. Sue will also be at the Auckland Writer’s Festival on Friday 14 May for A Long Road: Kedgley & Te Awekotuku, and then at Martinborough Bookshop on 20 May.

