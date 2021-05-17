Human Dance are running new Kapa Haka classes at Te Auaha.

These Kapa Haka classes are perfect for people who want to deepen their learning of dance, te reo, and te ao Māori but are complete beginners who need to start with the basics.

The classes are taught at beginner level in monthly blocks, and sessions are led by Krystal Clarke (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Āti Haunui-a- Pāpārangi).

We have 2 x individual class passes to giveaway for Krystal’s June Kapa Haka class. Dates for the class are Tuesdays 6-7pm (June 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th).

Enter your details below to be in to win.

Competition closes and winner will be contacted on May 26.