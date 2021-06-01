Fire and ice

Let’s talk about windburn – a condition in which skin becomes red and painful after exposure to wind. As residents of one of the windiest cities in the entire world, most of us get wind burnt from time to time. Stink! Luckily, I have two solutions to offer. In the old days, the Inuit never took baths because they were afraid of washing off the natural oils which protected their faces from windburn. So you could stop washing. But for the sake of your flatmates and work colleagues’ noses, you might prefer to hit Wellington Apothecary on Cuba Street, which offers nature-based concoctions including skincare, winter tonics, and teas. Check out our interview with their co-founder Chantal here.