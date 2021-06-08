Featured in Capital #60 Subscribe to get the real thing here.

Many of us are familiar with the New Zealand tradition of the “roast dinner”, usually reserved for occasions when all the whanau get together. Whole chickens, a slow-roasted lamb leg or crispy skinned pork usually feature.

We’ve decided to mix it up and challenge the tradition, turning to Spanish cuisine for inspiration – think smokey spices, sweet raisins and bitter chocolate!

Along with the unique food flavours of Spain, their fortified wine, or sherry, is also making a resurgence as an alternative to wine and the sweetest of them all is the gorgeous Pedro Ximenez sherry. We have used this as the base to our sauce, adding a depth of flavour that no other liquor could offer.

Duck can be purchased from Moore Wilsons. We used a size 18 duckling. To obtain a crispy skin, turn the temperature up to 220 degrees for the last 15 minutes of cooking time – no longer or you will dry the meat.

Serves 2-4

Roasted duckling

Ingredients:

1 size 18 duckling, skin dried with a paper towel

1 Tbsp grated nutmeg

1 Tbsp smoked paprika

½ tsp ground cloves

1 tsp flakey sea salt

1 lemon, cut in half

3 sprigs fresh rosemary

olive oil

6 shallots, peeled and finely sliced

3 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

1 cup Pedro Ximenez sherry

cinnamon stick

2 cups unsalted chicken stock

4–6 large agria potatoes, peeled and chopped into cubes

2 Tbsp harissa paste

2 Tbsp duck fat

4 Tbsp ground semolina

finely chopped rosemary

salt

50g bitter dark chocolate

Method: