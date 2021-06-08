We met Katie Richardson back in 2013 when she talked to us about her café empire for our second ever issue of Capital. Seven years later she’s letting us look around home. Sarah Catherall visited Katie and her family in their Houghton Bay haven.

When they bought their first home more than 20 years ago, Katie Richardson and Rico Lane acquired a tiny house − at just 65 square metres, the 1928 cottage came with 1.5 bedrooms and a kitchen not much bigger than a large cupboard. Located in Houghton Bay, it ticked all the boxes on the couple’s wish-list: it was on the South Coast, close to the water with sea views, and under their $200,000 budget. “It was a dark little cottage sitting in overgrown bush. The dunny got the best sun,’’ Rico laughs.

Over the years, as the couple’s life, business, and family have grown, they’ve changed and expanded their home. When they bought the house, the couple co-owned Deluxe Cafe, which they sold five years ago. About 14 years ago, they set up Maranui Cafe, and more recently, Queen Sally’s Diamond Deli. They own the Lyall Bay cafes jointly with Bronwyn Kelly.

In 2003, Rico − who has a background building film sets − sat down at the kitchen table with his pencil and square ruler and drew up plans for a house extension. Son Aloysius, now 19, was a baby, and Katie was pregnant with their second child so they needed more room.

Rico, helped by builder friends, built the first extension, pushing out part of the house. They lost the lawn, but he turned the former kitchen into a deck, and the former bathroom into the current kitchen. “The carpet went down the day I went into labour, and I came home with our new baby as the carpet layers were here,” Katie says.