Sitting at Mark and Val’s kitchen table in their Johnsonville home we are surrounded by stacks of letters received from Gordon over the years; small collages and drawings decorate the handmade cards and envelopes. Val recalls how Gordon would phone her every morning and they would speak on the phone for an hour or so. Her daughters Rachel and Esther roll their eyes and laugh fondly. Gordon was a creature of habit. He would wake early every morning to begin his daily rituals, which included writing out his dreams while he could recall them. He did not have a car, preferring to traverse the city on foot. Each day on his way to and from the library he would visit his friend and framer Ron Barber, who lived nearby. Ron also custom-made several pieces of furniture for Gordon’s home, including his bed and a table with legs of different lengths to accommodate the sloping floors.

Gordon never returned to the UK, although some of his family visited him here. He lived next door to Rachel for several years, and her young son would talk through the fence with Gordon, who was often out tending to the garden he loved. Yet despite his closeness with his neighbours and his network of friends he remained a solitary figure. On Christmas Eve the Winters would deliver presents to Gordon’s door, because the annual invitation to join them for Christmas Day was always declined. “Early experiences made it very difficult for me to relate to other people. Obviously painting and drawing and that kind of thing is one way I can relate … I had to find a world in which I could breathe and be myself,” Gordon said in an interview for TVNZ 1980s series Kaleidoscope. The Winters are full of endearing stories about Gordon, but agree he was not an easy person to be close to. “He fought with everyone”, laughs Val. “But we didn’t care about that, it didn’t bother us,” interjects Esther. Mark and Val would take Gordon for dinner after every exhibition opening and be asked to provide a review (which occasionally resulted in heated exchanges), and they hosted Gordon’s 80th birthday party at their home.