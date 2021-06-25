Is Dion Prewster possibly Wellington’s next canonised Saint asks Matt Casey after a chat with the captain of the Wellington team.

Wellington Saints have started their 2021 season very strongly, comfortably sitting in the top four of their league. They’re in contention to win their 12th National Basketball League championship for their 39th season. Led by captain Dion Prewster, the team that calls TSB Arena home are the hottest ticket in Wellington, selling out their most recent home game against the Manawatu Jets.

Standing at 6’4” the Wellington College old boy is the Saints top point scorer. At the age of 31, he’s not only keeping up with the younger players but his clinical play of basketball makes him one of the more impressive players. He is leading his team by example, ranking third in the league’s MVP race.

Prewster has played for the Saints on and off since the age of 21, with stints in Australia and Germany. Under Coach Zico Coronel, he is bringing a new brand to a historically great basketball team. Coronel has a far more academic perspective and compared to previous years, this team is a very local lineup. Since Romaro Gill’s recent departure, it is a strongly local squad with only two non-Wellingtonians, including import Kerwin Roach.

Coronel is a tactical and technical coach, “It’s about all the little fine details that make the machine work.” He previously coached Prewster for Hawkes Bay, when the team came second to the Saints in 2019. To move to head coach of the Saints is “possibly the best job in the league,” muses Prewster. Of the 10 teams in the league, The Saints have won six championships in the past decade.

Prewster doesn’t look as though he’ll be slowing down anytime soon but he is definitely eyeing up a future in coaching and is doing a lot of work across the board helping the next generation. “You always try to offer any help to kids that you see may have the ability to go further.”

With his passion for helping out he is sure that he is “going to stay in the game, at some sort of level of coaching.” He studied to be a teacher while at university in the USA, and he wants to “give back and stay in the game” as much as he can.

He’s started making inroads to doing that, helping train schools over summer. “I’m trying to build that resume now, so when it’s time for me to step away from the game, it’ll be an easier transition.” He is working with different basketball teams including Wellington College and Ngāti Raukawa iwi.

“I’ve seen the progression, if you don’t actively try to keep that momentum going then it can stop.” This is a mantra he takes into helping the ever-growing number of youth players in the region. “With the NBA and Steven Adams’ success, there are a lot of kids who want to hoop. “When I was growing up, it was never like that.” This is a significant change, as seen in the most recent secondary sports census showing that more children are now playing basketball than rugby in New Zealand.

Kenny McFadden – an assistant coach at the Saints, one of New Zealand’s top youth coaches, and a past Saint himself – has been a key figure in Prewster’s basketball journey. “He’s had such a big impact on the game, not only at the youth level but when he was a pro. He’s got five titles, his jersey has been retired, he’s been here for over 30 years now. He’s helped a lot of different basketball players reach a high level.” The obvious one is Steven Adams.

“He’s helped multiple people get scholarships and I think people are aware of that, his impact and his value. He’s been a Saint pretty much – he’s a continuation of that elite standard that they want to uphold.”

Prewster is proud of his team’s heritage. “It’s cool to hear about the rich history. A lot of people are starting to catch on that this is something special.” He has been involved with the Saint’s since he was young “growing up in Wellington, that’s where I got introduced to the game, I was one of the towel boys.”

The Saints have long been owned by the Mills family, currently represented by Nick Mills. Their CEO is his son Jordan, who according to Prewster runs the system “a certain way. They look after the players, and that has to be reciprocated.” The mutual respect is shared. He credits the Mills’ with the success of such a high level organisation. “With Zico as a phenomenal coach putting in the work after hours, cutting up film, going out of his way to make sure all the guys on the roster are the right people” he goes onto say “obviously in terms of ability but character and from myself down, everyone’s held accountable – it’s those things that lead to success” When questioned if there was any pressure for results, he was adamant that “there isn’t pressure, there’s a standard.”

It’s not only on the court where the Saints are succeeding. The team is committed to providing a great experience at games. The location, “is awesome, you can just walk down the road and you’re right at the game, fans are there and it’s a great atmosphere.” He sings the praise of the Saint’s faithful fans – “Wellington is the best place in terms of the crowd, it’s pretty obvious, they usually pack out the stadium.”

Playing in Wellington also means that Prewster’s family is able to attend games, unlike when he played overseas. He says it’s awesome to play professionally in front of his family. “It’s the best feeling, to share those special moments with them.”

Prewster lives in the CBD, a close walk from their homecourt. We conducted the interview at Prefab, a cafe he frequents. He is quick to give me the scoop on his favourite eateries around Wellington. “I go to Kazu for Japanese, Dragons, obviously, for Yum Cha,” and says that Winner Winner “makes an amazing banoffee pie.”

Looking at his more immediate future, he says “I haven’t really put any thought into it, obviously sometimes you can’t really control your destination.” With his coaching aspirations, team spirit and love of the city that supports him, Prewster’s moment looks unlikely to end anytime soon.

The Saints play the Bay Hawks on Sunday 27 June at TSB Arena, unfortunately to no crowd as per current Covid-19 level 2 restrictions.