When Louis Baker featured in our very first issue of Capital, way back in 2013, he said, “People need music. Music that moves you. Music that makes you feel, or makes you aware of something you want to change within to be a better person.”

Since then, the singer-songwriter’s been nominated for Best Soul Artist and Best Māori Artist, and the prestigious Taite Music Prize.

Louis’ new EP Love Levitates has just come out, and he’s touring New Zealand this winter to promote it. We caught up with him for a quick chat before he hits the road.

What did you want to be when you were young?

I wanted to be a firefighter like my dad, or in the Black Caps. Cricket was my first passion before music came along, and then that’s all I wanted to do.

What’s your go-to takeaways order?

In Welly I love to go out for the Beef Pho at Fisherman’s Plate on Bond St, it’s super tasty and reasonably priced. The other option is probably the Seafood Laksa at KK Malaysia on Ghuznee St. That is one bowl of delicious goodness!



What book is beside your bed?

This Is It by Alan Watts. It’s a book I often go back to because it resonates with me and always brings me back to centre.



What’s the best local purchase you’ve made this year?

There’s something that I’ve had on my wish-list for a little while now. I just bought a beautiful Eastman, 335 style guitar from Musicworks. It is well made, has a fat tone and an awesome responsive sound. I’m in love.



What is “home” for you?

There’s no doubt that Wellington is my home. This is where I grew up, and I’ve lived here all my life. I travel a lot so I tend to make home wherever I go, and perhaps that stems from a sense of contentment. The other home for me is my girlfriend, being with her, wherever we are, makes me feel like I’m home.

WIN: A double pass to see Louis at the Opera House.

Enter your details below to be in to win a double pass to Louis Baker – Love Levitates.

The Wellington show is on Saturday 17 July at the Opera House.

Competition closes and winner will be contacted on Wednesday 7 July.

