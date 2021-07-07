Having a pantry panic? Whether it’s morning must-haves, the dinnertime saviours, or the snacks stashed in your desk, we’ve got you sorted.
1
Ceres Organics Coconut Rolls
Let the good times coconut roll! Made from fresh cold-pressed coconut cream, these Coconut Wafer Rolls are a crisp yet smooth pleasure that’ll plant you right under a coconut tree, exciting your taste-buds while relaxing your soul with tropical aromas.
Gluten & dairy free, this unique snack is certified organic and helping to make the world a better place – that’s how Ceres Organics roll. Founded in the 1980s by a few forward thinking kiwis Ceres Organics’ mission is to enable organics to be a part of everyday life for everyone. They know it’s a key driver to help the world’s economic, ecological and social problems – the future is organic!
2
Coffee subscription
After traveling all over the country, from the Northern shores to the rugged wilderness of the South visiting the best roasters in New Zealand we now share our discoveries to bring you the best fresh coffee.
From the world to your cup, our range of subscriptions will bring you fresh single origin coffee to your door. Featuring a new roaster each month we highlight all the beautiful coffee New Zealand has to offer.
Whether it’s a gift for a friend, special occasion or for yourself, we’ve got you covered with our range of subscriptions and gear.
Coffee brings beautiful people together.
3
Tumjal relish
There’s relish…and there’s Tumjal. Tumjal marries well with just about anything. Fantastic with eggs, omelettes, burritos, tacos, paninis, all meats, cheese and crackers, burgers, curries, sandwiches…the list goes on.
Tumjal is gluten-free, vegan and bursting with flavour. Very versatile! This is an exciting new food made in Eastbourne, Te Awakairangi by a small passionate team. Retail is increasing… we are now in Moore Wilson’s, in select delis, cafés and more to come.
You’re welcome to visit our website for more information!
4
Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
We know there is a lot of coconut oil already on the market, but this was too good not to bring into our range. Not only does it taste divine, but it is 100% certified organic and has all the qualities we look for in a product.
Ethically sourced, produced & purchased from within a single origin; supporting local farmers and villages. We are proud to bring this product into the Waihi Bush Organic Farm range. It’s cold pressed, non-refined, extra virgin, and is highly versatile. It’s one of the few oils that is safe to cook with at high temperatures without destroying health benefits. Great tasting – some oils have a neutral flavour but we love its fabulous taste.
5
Apostle Hot Sauce
Apostle offers a unique range of full-flavoured hot sauce that perfectly complements your meal.
Handmade in small batches on the Kāpiti Coast, these sauces experiment with the wonderfully diverse flavours of Aotearoa. From a vibrant and tangy Kiwifruit & Kawakawa Verde to a deep, smoky Chocolate & Manuka Chipotle, Apostle has five distinct flavours to suit any dish. The bottles feature a beautifully illustrated Saint making each one a work of art.
6
Esther’s ruby sauerkraut
Esther’s ruby sauerkraut is a firm favourite amongst top cafes in Wellington. It’s depth of flavour and colour has been elevating café food to a whole new level.
Esther’s range of sauerkraut, pickles and fermented sauces are naturally cultured in small batches with NZ sea salt, locally grown produce and no preservatives or pasteurisation. “At Esther’s, we endorse the joyful eating of healthy creative food, to support well-being with fermented foods bursting with live cultures, inspire people to explore flavours and enjoy good food with one another.”
Esther’s range is expanding into grocery stockists around Aotearoa, from specialty grocers to carefully curated boutiques. Order off the website today and bring some life to your plate!
7
All Good Bananas & Oat Milk
Cut out the middle mammal with All Good Oat Milk! The Kiwi owned business behind All Good Bananas – NZ’s first Fairtrade (and now Zero Carbon) Bananas, now have a range of oat milks.
Available in two blends, their creamy Barista Oat Milk is made especially for a fantastic flat white at your local cafe or at home. The Original Oat Milk is good for smoothies, cereal, cups of tea, baking or simply ice cold in a glass! They’re dairy-free, soy-free, GMO-free and have no added sugar. And just like their Fairtrade bananas, All Good Oat Milk is good for you and the planet. So why not try drinking milk that costs the planet less?
