By Nerys Whelan
This recipe is extracted from The Keto Chef’s Kitchen by Nerys Whelan, Mary Egan Publishing, RRP $69.95
Keto doesn’t have to be hard says Kiwi chef Nerys Whelan.
Her debut cookbook, The Keto Chef’s Kitchen, is bursting with delicious and healthy recipes.
This orange and almond cake is gluten-free and sugar-free.
Ingredients:
Makes 12 portions
For the cake
4 eggs
150g xylitol
190g ground almonds
1 tsp baking powder
2 tsp orange essence
6 oranges, zest
For the icing
250g mascarpone
50g xylitol dissolved in
2 Tbsp boiling water
1 tsp orange essence
1 orange, zest
Method:
Preheat your oven to 160°C fan bake. Line a 26cm round cake tin with baking paper.
In a stand mixer, whisk eggs and sweetener until pale and fluffy.
Sift the ground almonds and baking powder together.
Add the orange essence and zest to the eggs and whisk for another minute.
Sprinkle the dry ingredients a third at a time into the eggs and gently fold through.
Pour into lined cake tin and bake for 30–40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean and the top springs back when pressed lightly.
Leave to cool in the tin for five minutes then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely.
For the icing, mix all of the ingredients together in a bowl.
Once the cake has cooled completely ice with orange mascarpone icing.
