This recipe is extracted from Every Day by Emma Galloway. HarperCollins NZ, RRP $60. Images by Lottie Hedley.
We were at a family potluck dinner a few years ago where someone had made pea, mint and halloumi fritters. My daughter so desperately wanted to eat them but, sadly, she couldn’t because they were made with wheat flour. I promised her I’d come up with a version she (and I) could eat.
And here they are.
Ingredients:
Makes approx. 12 fritters
280g (2 cups) frozen peas
3 large free-range eggs
100g (¾ cup) chickpea flour
50g (½ cup) tapioca flour
1 teaspoon gluten- and aluminium-free baking powder
100g packet halloumi, grated
small handful of mint leaves, roughly chopped
fine salt + freshly ground
black pepper, to taste
olive oil, to cook
tomato relish, to serve (optional)
Method:
Place peas into a large heatproof bowl, cover with boiling water and leave for 1 minute, then drain well.
Transfer to a small food processor and pulse until a coarse puree forms.
Add eggs and 60ml (¼ cup) water and mix well to combine. Sift flours and baking powder into a medium bowl, and whisk to combine.
Pour pea mixture into the dry ingredients, add grated halloumi, mint and a little salt and pepper, and mix until just combined.
Heat 2–3 tablespoons olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat and cook large spoonfuls of batter for 2–3 minutes, or until bubbles show on the top and the underside is golden.
Flip fritters and cook for a few minutes longer, or until golden and cooked through.
Keep fritters warm on a tray in a low oven and repeat the cooking process until all the batter is cooked.
Serve fritters sprinkled with a little salt and some tomato relish, if using.
