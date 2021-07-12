This recipe is extracted from Simply Food by Eleanor Ozich, published by Penguin Random House NZ, RRP $45.00.

The thing I love about a loaf is that it’s secretly a fuss-free cake in disguise. You can feel slightly more virtuous eating it, plus it slices easier, too!

Lemon brings a bright, fresh zingy note to this sticky loaf, making it the perfect antidote for a grey, wintery day. It’s a moist and soft loaf that’s enough on its own; however, a slather of butter or a dollop of Greek yoghurt never hurts!

Ingredients:

Makes one loaf

½ cup maple syrup or honey

¾ cup natural unsweetened yoghurt or coconut cream

½ cup olive oil or coconut oil

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp sea salt

zest of 2 lemons

1½ cups spelt flour or all-purpose GF flour

2 free-range eggs

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C, and line a 12cm x 22cm loaf tin with baking paper.

Place all the ingredients in a food processor, and pulse until well combined. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf tin, and spread out evenly.

Bake for 25 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean when inserted into the middle. Allow to cool in the tin for 10 minutes before turning out onto a rack.

Will keep for up to 1 week in an airtight container.

