The thing I love about a loaf is that it’s secretly a fuss-free cake in disguise. You can feel slightly more virtuous eating it, plus it slices easier, too!
Lemon brings a bright, fresh zingy note to this sticky loaf, making it the perfect antidote for a grey, wintery day. It’s a moist and soft loaf that’s enough on its own; however, a slather of butter or a dollop of Greek yoghurt never hurts!
Ingredients:
Makes one loaf
½ cup maple syrup or honey
¾ cup natural unsweetened yoghurt or coconut cream
½ cup olive oil or coconut oil
1 tsp baking soda
½ tsp sea salt
zest of 2 lemons
1½ cups spelt flour or all-purpose GF flour
2 free-range eggs
Method:
Preheat the oven to 180°C, and line a 12cm x 22cm loaf tin with baking paper.
Place all the ingredients in a food processor, and pulse until well combined. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf tin, and spread out evenly.
Bake for 25 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean when inserted into the middle. Allow to cool in the tin for 10 minutes before turning out onto a rack.
Will keep for up to 1 week in an airtight container.
