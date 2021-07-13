Featured in Capital #13 Subscribe to get the real thing here .

“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure;” these words come to life in George Bowler’s Miramar home. Adorning each room with collectables and antique fair finds, he’s used what others saw as junk to create a very special mid-century design for his home.

“I’ve always been drawn to mid-century design, particularly that from New Zealand–partly due to my beer budget, but mainly because it’s a little bit trashy,” explains George, who at time of publication was manager of WORLD Beauty on Victoria Street. George has since recently returned to Wellington after a period in Sydney as a fragrance expert for Louis Vuitton.

“Don Sofas and Formica cocktail cabinets have always held more appeal to me, over Eames Chairs and teak Danish sideboards.”

Mid-century design is the term used to describe furniture, interior design, graphic design and architecture from the mid-20th century (around 1933 -1965). George traces his fondness for this kind of styling right back to his grandparent’s Waikanae bach.

“The bach had remained relatively unchanged since it was built in the 60s, with faded gold carpet, plastic wicker bar stools, pictures of the Pope and Wombles wallpaper in the downstairs toilet,” he remembers. “The master bed had a candlewick bedspread, and next to it was an old rum bottle in the shape of a nude lady reclining against a palm tree. My grandfather had converted it into a lamp and I thought it was the best thing ever.”

The time spent at the bach clearly left its mark and George has been creating his own mid-century interiors ever since.

“It made a lasting impression, as you can see in my home’s ‘everyman’ aesthetic, which I like for its accessibility, inclusivity and familiarity,” he says.