Maggie Tweedie

The Breakfast Show, Weekdays 7am – 10am

Album: New Long Leg

Artist: Dry Cleaning

Imagine a South London accent, nonsensical lyrics, and a dry monotone that straddles humour and pessimism – This is Dry Cleaning. Florence Shaw’s post-punk sprechgesang pins the listener into a familiar state of mind – winter survival.

Listen to ‘Scratchcard Lanyard’, ‘Strong Feelings’ and ‘Unsmart Lady’, while walking to MOON 1 in the punishing wind on a cold Monday night.

This album will prepare you for a berating by quiz host Hillsy and make you feel deserving of a beer so early in the week.