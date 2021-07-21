In 2019, ZÖ debuted a modest three-track EP that unveiled her essential goal – to be unashamedly honest and vulnerable in her music while inviting others to do the same.

The project placed her as an evocative and empowering songwriter who validates and brings to light experiences that other people might not know how to express themselves.

She’s back with an intimate new single, Ego, out on streaming services this Friday. The single lands ahead of her full EP, Do You Mind?, in September. We caught up with her for a quick chat about motherly advice, bad habits, and home.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

My mum said “If you don’t ask the answer is always no.” – at the time I probably didn’t want her to be right but she was definitely right – I’ve had so many opportunities because I’ve put myself out there, this piece of advice has done me well.

You just won lotto, what will you spend it on?

In an ideal world, Covid wouldn’t be a thing and I would skip the country to go explore the world (first to Iceland, Norway, UK) and work with all my favourite producers/musicians

What’s your bad habit?

Clicking my fingers and toes…. my family hates me for it.

What are you watching, reading, or listening to at the moment?

At the moment I’m trying to get through season 7 of The Office…. only two more seasons to go! I’m also quite obsessed with this London based artist called Låpsley, she’s so good!

What book is beside your bed?

It’s a book called ‘Beautiful Thoughts’ by Frank Stationery. It’s not so much a book to read, but a weekly planner designed to help you challenge your thoughts and think more beautifully – I’ve actually neglected to use it so thanks for reminding me to get into it.

What is “home” for you?

Home for me will always be Ngunguru on the Tutukaka Coast, it’s a few hours north of Auckland – that’s where I grew up. This question instantly transported me to Ngunguru School and looking out at the estuary. If I can’t physically be at home I will always feel at home by the water or in nature.

