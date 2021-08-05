Jerningham Apartments (1968)

First use of “capacity design”

Wellington’s post-war baby boom and predictions of enormous population growth unleashed a new generation of high-rise apartments. To the casual observer these 1960s behemoths look relatively indistinguishable, but in the world of seismic engineering the large block at 20 Oriental Terrace is a global icon.

Design work on Jerningham Apartments started in 1964, with the tall structure stepped back from the street to take maximum advantage of the town plan’s height limits. Developers Wilkins and Davies were experienced hands in the Wellington apartment market, having completed Wharenui further along Oriental Parade in 1960, and Hollings & Ferner (a relatively new Wellington engineering practice) were engaged as the project’s structural engineers.

John Hollings was interested in improving the performance of concrete frame buildings in earthquakes, which typically failed in a brittle manner as movement occurred in a single storey low down, ultimately risking a “pancake” collapse. He envisaged the new development as a tall building with movement evenly distributed up the height of the building, and flexing occurring in carefully specified areas, a concept he described as “lead hinges” protecting “glass-like columns” from damage.

Jerningham’s concrete columns were strengthened considerably relative to the beams so they would not fail. The connection of the concrete beams to the columns included extra steel reinforcement to allow them to flex and dissipate energy without losing integrity during a big shake. The precision of the calculations in an era before calculators or computers was extraordinary,but Hollings was still not fully satisfied as to the performance of the junctions between the floors and internal columns. He had his team build a full-scale rig at the building’s base to undertake testing at the start of construction – the design passed with flying colours.

Hollings’ structure had significantly better seismic performance than the conventional approach proposed by the developer; it was also commercially more attractive. The revolutionary design reduced the scale of the foundations required, saving $100,000 on the original cost estimate (around $8 million today). And by opting for a low-profile floor system he had fitted in an extra level of apartments – all of which helped increase the affordability of the high-rise housing needed to accommodate Wellington’s steep population growth.

The strong columns, weak beams design philosophy sounds like common sense now, but it was a revolutionary concept at the time. It was refined by the University of Canterbury to become known as “capacity design”, now a fundamental design philosophy in most major seismic design codes around the world. Meanwhile recent property listings state that Jerningham has been assessed as 84%NBS – better than some apartments a third of the building’s age.