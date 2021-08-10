The two-storey home also ticked multiple boxes on their wish-list: it had a garden, buckets of potential and, the holy grail of inner-city dwellings, a garage and a driveway big enough to fit three cars.

Having lived in Mt Victoria previously, the pair were keen to return to one of Wellington’s oldest suburbs. So although they viewed numerous houses all over the city, this 145sqm house won their hearts.

The first item on their renovation list was replacing rotten weatherboards and painting the exterior a light blue. They also re-carpeted the stairs and the three bedrooms upstairs.

But when the couple came to lift the carpet in the front formal living room and the family room, they discovered rotting floorboards. They replaced them with matai floorboards which Karina had painted black to match the staircase’s black balustrade.

Keen to bring more light into the interior, Karina replaced the “dark, oppressive” mushroom wall colour with lashings of white paint. She also swapped the heavy curtains for sleek blinds, and gibbed over the oddly-shaped brick fireplace in the living room, painting it black for a contemporary look.

“We did as much as our budget allowed,” says Karina.

That included removing a built-in window seat in the formal living space and replacing it with a mixture of vintage and more contemporary furniture.