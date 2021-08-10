Capital shares the stories of Wellington using good writing, fresh design and sustainable values. We are an indie Wellington publication producer who values creativity, community and content.

As our business grows, an opportunity has arisen for two new positions:

Sales & Project Manager

You’ll be stepping into a varied role that nestles you comfortably within the Wellington scene. Perhaps you’ve been selling media for a while and are looking for a change. Or you’ve got a proven track record in sales or management and are looking for a brand spanking new role. Wherever you’ve come from, your journey will be clear: help us sell to, manage and spoil our clients.

Our business is creativity. We produce two iconic New Zealand publications and with great things in the pipeline, you’ll need to be capable of selling across multiple platforms and products, as well as managing projects alongside the magazine.

You’ll foster talent and manage your sales team like a boss. And you’ll know how to maximise, motivate and manage to deliver results.

We pride ourselves on doing the simple things well and you will too.

We’re keen to hear from anyone that is confident in either sales, management, or if you’re a super organised person with a tonne of personality.



More specifically, you’ll have:

a strong, proven background in sales

equal parts business acumen and personal motivation

natural self-confidence and perseverance with a ton of initiative

excellent communication and listening skills. You’ll be building strong relationships with clients, staff and colleagues

exceptional customer service

proven management experience. You’ll need to naturally encourage and motivate your team to strive for success and aid their development and growth

innovative ideas and an ability to highlight profit opportunities

a target on results and the business’ overall performance

strong computer skills and excellent data analysis to further develop the sales

a current drivers licence.

And these things wouldn’t hurt either:

experience in the media industry

a strong personal and business network

We can offer you:

a warm work environment with fun and friendly people

products you’ll be proud to sell

a competitive salary package

and flexibility.

If this sounds like you, apply now with your CV and Cover Letter.

Note that all applicants must either be a NZ Resident of have a valid NZ Work Visa.

Applications close 27 August 2021.

Apply for Sale & Project Manager here.

Sales Coordinator

Our business is creativity. We produce two iconic New Zealand publications and with great things in the pipeline, we need someone to help sell what we love creating.

Maybe you’ve been selling for a while and are looking for a change. Or you’re part of the fabric in Wellington and looking for a brand spanking new role. Wherever you’ve come from, your journey will be clear: help us sell to, manage and spoil our clients.

Our Sales Coordinators are the smile to our face. You’ll be a networker, a natural sales person and a friendly soul who loves good banter. You’ll be stepping into a role which is varied; sales, client-management, customer service and a splattering of creative endeavors.

Our brand reaches across multiple platforms and products. So you’ll need to be confident selling opportunities worth buying.



More specifically, you’ll have:

a natural self-confidence, hot perseverance and bucket-loads of initiative

excellent communication and listening skills. You’ll be building strong relationships with clients, staff and colleagues

a commitment to delivering exceptional customer service

accountability of results

a current driver’s license.

And these things wouldn’t hurt either:

experience in the media industry

a strong personal and business network.

We can offer you:

a warm work environment with fun and friendly people

products you’ll be proud to sell

a competitive salary and commission package

and flexibility

If this sounds like you, apply now with your CV and Cover Letter.

Note that all applicants must either be a NZ Resident of have a valid NZ Work Visa.

Applications close 27 August 2021.

Apply for Sales Coordinator here.