Spring is upon us and our backyard gardens are showing new growth, heralding the summer harvest ahead. This is the time to make the most of the last of the winter vegetables which are perfect for the creation of a creamy soup that pays homage to the outgoing season, but with hints of the freshness of summer.

Seafood chowder is a real favourite with our families and tastes even better with freshly caught, thick, fatty fillets of hāpuka. If you are not a huge seafood fan, an alternative recipe is just as good as a fish chowder: remove the prawns and mussels and add a 200g fillet of diced fresh or wood-roasted salmon at the same time as the white fish.

Chowder is best served with warm crusty bread to mop it all up, and any leftover freezes well for a quick meal. We promise you, it will become a weekly favourite in whatever form it takes.

Serves 6-8

Seafood chowder

Ingredients:

100g butter

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 leek, white part only, finely sliced

1 fennel bulb, trimmed and sliced

3 cloves garlic, peeled and finely diced

1 cup white wine

20 mussels, beards removed and washed thoroughly

2 Tbsp flour

2 carrots, peeled and diced

3 medium potatoes, peeled and diced

1 litre chicken stock (or fish stock)

600g firm white fish, diced

200g prawn meat

1 Tbsp preserved lemon, thinly sliced

Juice of 1 lemon

½ cup cream

3 Tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped

4 Tbsp fresh dill, roughly chopped

100g cold smoked salmon (optional)

100g wood smoked salmon (optional)

Method: