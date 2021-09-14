Best of Wellington: Winners hall of fame

Every two years, locals come out in the thousands to vote in our Best of Wellington awards. Celebrating our most laudable locals across retail and hospitality, this year’s competition covered everything from kebabs, cafés, and crafting to fashion, flowers, and fine dining.

The votes have been tallied and now it’s time to take a look at who came out as best of the best. The top spots were hard fought for this year, and some categories had just a few votes between first-place and runner-up.

Thank you to everyone who got on board – nominees, campaigners, supporters, and voters – you make sure we can share the love for our local businesses. Don’t forget to get out there and vote with your wallets, there’s no time like the present.