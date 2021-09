Watch Welly foodies eat the TikTok food hacks we couldn’t stomach.

Amidst their culinary adventures at Visa Wellington On A Plate, we got local foodies Kalliana Kong, Eliza and Nina to try some TikTok food hacks that are a bit different.

From Flamin’ Hot Mac n’ Cheese to Pickled Cotton Candy, see what they thought of our culinary delights.

Produced by: Callum Turnbull

Camera Operators: Te Waiarangi Ratana and Scarlett Wild

Chef: Kirsty Frame