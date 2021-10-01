WIN: Hello coffee lovers, this one’s for you

It’s International Coffee Day!

To celebrate this momentous day, and L’affare’s flash new look, we have a huge giveaway for the caffeine dependents out there.

“We’ve waved goodbye to Enzo, the moustachioed face of the L’affare brand since 1994, and brought our people and places to life through a series of colourful and eclectic artworks – each wrapped around one of our 200g and 500g retail packs of fresh roasted coffee,” says L’affare National Sales Manager, Olly Lawrence.

Read our Q&A with Phoebe Tuxford, a Brand Activator at L’affare and one of the designers behind their fresh new look, here .

We have three prize packs to give away.

Each winner will receive:

L’affare full range of new-look coffee (that’s 8 x 200g bags of Plunger Filter to share with friends and whānau)

L’affare T-shirt

L’affare Tote bag

L’affare Tea towel

Winners will be contacted Monday 4 October