Black rice breakfast with prunes, fruit and yoghurt

As we emerge from our cocoons, shaking off the winter blues and looking forward to the growth of spring, we long for freshness, and maybe new beginnings. What a few months we have had! Growth has taken on a whole new meaning – growing and adapting as individuals, uniting as a country… “growing up” in a whole new world. Growth can be painful, pushing our limits, but ultimately it makes us better. Start the day as you mean to continue… feed the body well and you are better equipped to face any challenges ahead.

The black rice is best left overnight combined with the prunes, orange juice, honey and diced orange. It can be stored in the fridge for brekkie at a moment’s notice. Add the fresh fruit, yoghurt, nuts and freeze dried fruit just before serving…bless!

Serves 2

Black Rice Breakfast

Ingredients:

½ cup black rice

1 cup cold water

1 vanilla pod, sliced lengthwise

⅓ cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1 orange, peeled and segmented then diced

4 prunes, diced

2–3 tsp honey (or to your taste)

6 strawberries, sliced

16 blueberries

½ cup passionfruit yoghurt

1 Tbsp sliced pistachio nuts

4–6 pieces freeze-dried mandarin

Method: