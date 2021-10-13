Woke witches’ wish list

Familiar

The world is an increasingly bizarre, mysterious, and confusing place. We could all use a companion to keep us on the right path, and a familiar is quite literally the best friend a witch could ask for.

Familiars are said to be spiritual guardians that take the form of small animals, to accompany witches and provide them guidance and protection. Cats have typically been the most popular type of familiar for witches as represented in popular media, and hares hold a special place in pagan folklore.

Whatever your pet preference, your local SPCA offers companions of all shapes and spirits. Make sure you can provide a stable home for a familiar before you adopt. They may be great guides through the world of mysticism, but they cannot pitch in for their Purina. Or your rent.