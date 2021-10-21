Bird in a bag

Jo Morgan found instant fame among a bunch of old chaps at a coffee meet when she quietly popped a baby tūī out of her bag, and fed the enthusiastic baby from her eyedropper right there at the table.

The tūī is called Flappy, and the eyedropper and diluted honey are Flappy’s main source of food. Jo spotted the small black bundle of feathers on her driveway a week ago. Sadly it had a badly broken leg. Happily, Jo scooped up the hastily named Flappy and immobilised its leg with bandage tape.

Now the baby spends much of its life staying warm on Jo’s hip in her bag. At home it now lives in a plywood nest and is warmed by a towel-wrapped hot water bottle.

Luckily Jo’s house is surrounded by tūī friendly trees. And delightfully, Flappy’s mum is right there waiting, and when the baby is outside she brings the recovering fledgling proper baby tūī food. Mama tūī has open visitation rights for the course of her baby’s stay in Jo’s care.