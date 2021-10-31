Battle of the backyard birds

Ned Barraud has been illustrating children’s nook since 2000, after styudnig art at Victoria Univeristy, He has illustrated seven books in the highly successful ‘Explore and Discover’ series about different ecosystems in New Zealand, and five books other than his own. His new books Backyard Birds and Incredible Journeys: New Zealand Wildlife on the Move are out in bookstores this November.

