Are you our new publication coordinator?

Our business is creativity. We produce two iconic New Zealand publications and with great things in the pipeline, we need someone to help us produce the things we love.

Publication coordinator

As publishing coordinator, you will provide support to each of the editorial, sales, design & digital teams. The focus is on organisation and assistance.

This position is designed for the ultimate all-rounder. You’ll be one of those people who stay on top of their inbox and love a spreadsheet. And you’ll have a strong writing base with a sprinkling of other skills like design, video, code or photography. The more you can bring to the role, the more you’ll get out of it.

This is an entry-level position and can develop depending on your skill set.

Key skills:

• administration

• organisation

• writing

• marketing

• graphic and web design

• digital comms

• full drivers license



Tasks include:

• copywriting

• administration

• distribution

• project planning & management

• e-marketing

• digital content support

• social media support

• developing areas of growth

• working on long-term projects

• customer/subscriber support

• order fulfillment

We can offer you:

• a warm work environment with fun and friendly people

• products you’ll be proud to write, create and design

• flexibility.

If you’re up to the challenge, apply below.

Please note that all applicants must either

be a NZ Resident of have a valid NZ Work Visa.

Applications close at noon, November 15.