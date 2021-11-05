Q&A: Paige Jarman

Paige Jarman is a Wellington ceramicist who specialises in small-batch kitchen and home wares – she made the Slurp mugs for our three-way collab with Coffee Supreme. Originally from Taranaki, she first moved to Wellington to study at Massey.

Paige eats and serves food from her own dishes and says it adds an element of intimacy, especially when entertaining. Her ceramics are inspired by the shapes and patterns found in nature, particularly the landscapes she finds in in aerial photography. She has a dog, aptly named Biscuit.

What did/do you want to be when you grow up?

I wanted to be a paleontologist, because I loved dinosaurs. And maybe at one point also a marine biologist because I had this awesome set of whale and dolphin figurines – it’s funny because as an adult I’m not particularly interested in science!

What’s something you’ve always wanted to try?

Pottery was the thing I always wanted to try, and that’s turned out pretty well. I want to try glassblowing next.

What’s your best Wellington memory?

About five years ago we had a really good, hot summer. I was living in this great flat in Hataitai – it got heaps of afternoon sun. I’d nip down the hill to Hataitai beach after work to go for a dip. It was so relaxing to just swim, stroll back home, and then bask in the evening sun. It’s the only flat I’ve lived in that was walking distance to the water.

What’s your go-to takeaway order? Or your favourite dining out dish?

My partner is a Hutt native and he introduced me to K-Sing in Petone. My go-to order is their chicken and cashew stir fry.

What are you watching, reading, or listening to at the moment?

There’s a documentary on Netflix about the animation studio that was behind Wallace and Gromit, which was really interesting and wholesomely British. It’s called A Grand Night In: The Story of Aardman. When I was making the Capital mugs I listened to a lot of the podcast There’s No Such Thing As A Fish – I could tune in and out of it and it didn’t really matter if I missed anything.

What’s the best local purchase you’ve made this year?

This year I bought my first piece of “proper” art – a still life oil painting by Wellington artist Nikki Corbishley. She had an exhibition at Mitchell Studios in Khandallah. It was very exciting for me as I have coveted her work for a while. But I haven’t been able to hang it up yet as we moved out of our house the same weekend I picked up the artwork from the gallery.

Our Slurp gift boxes, which include a handmade mug by Paige and coffee by Supreme, are available at our shop and from Small Acorns on Blair St. Paige’s ceramics can be viewed (and bought) at paigejarman.com or her Instagram.

Read more Q&As here.