Laura Bee’s Favourite Things

Laura Bernard works as a freelance illustrator who creates from her cosy, funky little studio in New Zealand. She specialises and mostly works in publishing, editorial, character design and other fun projects that are brought to her. If she’s not drawing, designing or painting, you’ll find her ‘nerding out,’ reading art books and graphic novels, watching documentaries and spending time with loved ones. Learn more here.

This is web exclusive content.

Get more Capital here.

