Chatham Island blue cod with green-lipped mussels and sweetcorn salsa

This dish screams New Zealand oceanic nature at its finest. The delicate sweetness and fresh flaky white flesh of Chatham Island Blue Cod is sought after by top chefs all around the world.



Paired with New Zealand green-lipped mussels, the subtle flavour balance of this dish will have anyone at your dinner table this summer reaching for more and mopping up those delicious juices with crusty bread.



We are lucky that our local butcher in Waterloo stocks snap frozen Chatham Island Blue Cod, fresh is best but snap frozen is the next best thing.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

Salsa

2 cobs sweet corn, husked and cut from cob

1-2 red chillies, seeds removed finely chopped

250g cherry tomatoes, quartered

bunch fresh coriander, roughly chopped

juice of half a lemon

drizzle of olive oil

salt and pepper

Broth

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 large Spanish chorizo sausage, sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 large tomatoes, diced

¾ cup white wine

pinch saffron

¾ cup stock (chicken or vege)

1kg mussels (approx. 4-5 per person), cleaned and debearded

Fish

½ cup rice flour

2 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp flaky sea salt

4 fillets of Chatham Island Blue Cod, trimmed and cut into portions

olive oil

To serve

2 spring onions,finely sliced

1 loaf crusty bread (optional)

Method: