The house that grew

“It would never be anything else but ongoing,’’ Lady Clare Athfield laughs, talking about her iconic home which cascades down a Khandallah hillside.

Ever since the soil was first turned in 1964, a builder or tradie has typically been on site, building or renovating the ever-evolving Athfield Home and Office, as it is known. Son Zac has taken over the company − and the ongoing house project − since his father, Ian, passed away in 2015, soon after being knighted for his services to architecture. The iconic white village spilling down a hillside is a living tribute to Sir Ian’s architecture. Books have been written about it, and it recently received an NZIA Enduring Architecture Medal. It also is heritage listed, and one of the requirements is that it should be constantly evolving. “The house has been a lot of fun, but there are constant, endless jobs to be done,’’ Zac says.

The house was Sir Ian’s first project, and it consumed him throughout his life. Even when he was unwell with prostate cancer, he kept drawing plans for its future.

The couple bought the land in the mid-sixties, and the design of the house was inspired by visiting Mediterranean villages such as Todi, in Italy, not long after. Says Lady Clare: “When we were in Todi, all the little villages were huddled down the hillside, and it made us feel we wanted to huddle down the hillside too, so that was how the rest of the house evolved.’’

Ian, or “Ath’’, as he was known, didn’t have a job when they bought the land, and the house had to be built on a shoestring budget. Many pieces − including the iconic towers and portholes made from stormwater pipes − came from demolition sites. “We explored New Zealand and we’d find things along the way. We were always interested in anything that was being pulled down, and we either got it free or didn’t pay much,’’ says Lady Clare.