6 essential house plants for your indoor jungle

1

Swiss Cheese Plant

Monstera Deliciosa

What’s in the name?

Native to the tropical forests of southern Mexico, Monstera deliciosa means “delicious monster” referring to the large size of the leaves and the sweet taste of the fruits when picked and prepared. Yes, they flower and fruit – it tastes like a mixture of jackfruit and pineapple and is nicknamed the “fruit salad plant” in some countries.

Where should I put it?

As a rule of thumb, imitate the jungle: indirect light, muggy, misty. Monstera thrive in a warm, well-lit position, however keep away from direct sunlight. The soil can be slightly damp, but not saturated.

What does it look like? Heart-shaped (cordate) leaves, with lots of holes. The Spanish and Portuguese names (costilla de Adán and costela-de-adão) refer to the rib cage of Adam, with the holes that form in the leaves (fenestration) looking like a thorax. In English, we’ve settled on the (less Biblical) Swiss cheese.

How should I care for it?

A light misting once a week will help create that ideal humid environment and keeps the leaves free from dust.

Tell me something I don’t know…

Alongside creating that peaceful jungle vibe, they’re great air purifiers.

Recommended by Kellie Isaacs of Gellert’s