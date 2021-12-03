New beat to an old tune

One of the home’s previous owners had added an extension, which includes Rollo’s bedroom. Kali undertook an extensive renovation. Looking around, she says: “Everything the eye can see has been touched’’. She has always loved beautiful, feminine things, reflecting her personal style. “I pick a theme and try to follow it through the house. I was looking for a romantic luxe look. I like homes that are inviting.’’

“I like things to be beautiful but not over the top.’’ She is also influenced by theatre sets, spending a lot of time on stage singing and performing. One of six Beat Girls who take turns performing gigs around New Zealand, she did 25 shows from October to December last year. “It’s off the wall. It’s a slice of my old life before I had kids,’’ Kali smiles.

Growing up in Napier, Kali was on stage with the Napier Operatic Society from the age of 12, inspired by her maternal aunt, Delia Hannah, who has made a career out of musical theatre. It is as though her home is a stage set she is designing for both her family and a potential audience. “In the theatre, you have a blank canvas, and you can create anything out of nothing,’’ she says. “I like coming up with ideas that might not be obvious.’’

When decorating, she wanted to pay homage to the history of Tranby Homestead while modernising it and giving it her personal touch. While the current fashion is to paint wood white, she has chosen to keep many of the original rimu ceilings, staircase features and window sills. She loves to mix old and new – in the formal living room, Starck perspex chairs sit around an old-fashioned dining table. She also likes mixing metals.

Her favourite lime green is splashed through the house. A grand piano sits in one corner of the formal living room, with floral Christian Lacroix wallpaper along one wall.. “Myles saw the wallpaper and said we had to have it.’’