Seven days of Christmas: Day three

Welcome the daily grind with an upgrade to your coffee routine.

Truly a Wellington original, L’affare have been setting the standard for coffee lovers since 1990.

Go into the draw to win:

the Baratza Encore, providing consistent grinds, from stovetop to plunger, all in a bench-friendly size, valued at $260

1kg of Primo beans to get you up and running.

Fill in your details below to go in the draw.

To double your chances, tag a friend on Instagram or Facebook.