Seven days of Christmas: Day three

L’affare Coffee

EdiblesGiveaways
·3 min read

Welcome the daily grind with an upgrade to your coffee routine.

Truly a Wellington original, L’affare have been setting the standard for coffee lovers since 1990.

Go into the draw to win:

Fill in your details below to go in the draw.
To double your chances, tag a friend on Instagram or Facebook.

* indicates required

To see our competition T&’Cs please click here.

The winner will be drawn Friday 10 December.

Social

Sign up to our newsletter