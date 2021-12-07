Crafty Christmas

Wrapping paper

Bad news: normal printed wrapping paper with a shiny inside surface has foil or metallic pieces in it. This means it cannot be recycled. Throwing away or failing to re-use it can create a lot of waste. To be a little more sustainable this year try making your own wrapping paper using brown craft paper as a base.

A fun activity for adults and children alike is printing your own designs with paints, pens, and glitter. Cut out shapes from halved raw potatoes and dip into paint for a eco-friendly stamp. Get groovy and gorgeous by marbling your paper with ink and water.



There are plenty of repurposing tricks. Ideas include using old sewing templates, maps, and discarded book pages. My grandfather used to wrap all of our Christmas presents in newspaper and it is now a family trick. If you have a little more time on your hands spare fabric can be embroidered with festive designs to be used as a softer gift wrap. If you are gentle with the unwrapping process (I know it can be terribly tricky to control one’s excitement) paper can be collected, folded, and stored to be used again next year.